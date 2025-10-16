Savio John Pereira: Hair is power

Styling our hair is more than just part of a routine, it’s often how we express ourselves. And when it comes to the experts behind some of Bollywood’s most iconic looks, few names shine as brightly as Savio John Pereira. Often described as an artist rather than just a hairstylist, Savio has spent over two decades shaping trends, transforming stars, and redefining beauty standards on and off the screen. Now, the celebrity stylist has teamed up with Eugenix Hair Sciences in Hyderabad, and CE caught up with him to talk about his journey, inspirations, challenges, and what’s next.

Excerpts

Tell us about your collaboration with Eugenix.

Right now, we want to bring styling back into the conversation. Men and women undergo hair transplants but often forget about styling and maintenance afterwards. Most people spend 7-8 years dealing with hair fall, losing their confidence before finally opting for a transplant. But once that’s done, they overlook styling options, products, and how to truly care for their new hair. That’s where we come in — to help them rediscover how to style and own their look.



Can you take us through your journey?

I knew I wanted to be a hairdresser since I was in the 6th standard. I grew up surrounded by my mother and three sisters — so hair was always a topic of fascination at home. That’s where my interest in women’s hair began. My father, an aeronautical engineer, wanted me to focus on academics and put me in the best schools. But my heart was always set on hair. I became a professional hairstylist even before I graduated, and I’ve now been in the industry for 26 years. Over the years, I’ve won numerous hair competitions for India and worked with Bollywood stars, cricketers, and celebrities from all walks of life.