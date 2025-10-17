Commissioner Sajjanar warns content creators on indecent videos featuring minors

HYDERABAD: City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has warned social media channels and content creators against posting indecent videos featuring minors.

Taking to X on Thursday, he urged citizens to report such content via the helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Portal.

Sajjanar questioned the motive behind using children for online popularity, asking, “When values fade in the illusion of views, what are we becoming? How justifiable is it to risk children’s futures for likes?”

He said involving minors in inappropriate content amounts to child exploitation and is punishable under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Sajjanar advised creators to promote positive role models instead of diverting children’s minds with objectionable material. He also reminded parents to monitor their children’s exposure to such content and ensure a safe environment at home.

Following his warning, several YouTube channels and Instagram accounts deleted the objectionable videos.