Future of policing must be smart, strict and sensitive: BSF Director at SVPNPA

He said that the IPS stood steadfast as the guardian of law, order and justice, constantly adapting to the changing needs of society, from preventing and investigating crime to countering terrorism, tackling narcotics and smuggling, safeguarding biodiversity, to enforcing social, economic laws.

"Above all, it calls upon its officers to uphold the integrity of the highest order. In moments of great national challenge, the police do not stand alone. We have this in the operations like Sindoor, where the police worked shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and the central armed police forces. Such coordination is a reminder that the security of our nation is not as a one institution but a collective effort. In those moments, IPS officers often become the bridge binding the strength of the state with the trust of the people," he highlighted.

"Remember, the police station is the first point of contact for the citizen, and its functioning will reflect your leadership more than anything else. Strengthen the grassroot interface to the true credibility of the service."

"Duties of a police officer are relentless, the hours are long and the pressure is immense. Yet, amidst these hardships, you must never neglect your health and fitness. A sound body sustains a sound mind. Both are indispensable in this profession," he said.

“Your phase I training may end today. But your real training begins tomorrow. The field will test you every single day. There will be moments of doubts, moments of hardship and moments of pressure. But you remain steadfast in your oath of the constitution”, he added.

"As you march into the future, remember, you are not just an officer of the Indian police service. You are the sentinels of Justice, the shield of the weak, the voice of the voiceless and a visible face of the Indian state," he noted.