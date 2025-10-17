Kondapur roads flooded amid sewage, traffic woes

HYDERABAD: Locals of Khanammet and Kondapur are enduring daily misery as severe waterlogging, caused by overflowing drainage lines, has persisted for months. The stagnant, foul-smelling water — accumulating beside a mortuary — has turned the stretch into a health and traffic nightmare.

Despite repeated complaints, the issue remains unresolved. The road, connecting several residential colonies to Kondapur and Hitec City, witnesses heavy traffic every day. During peak hours, vehicles crawl through the flooded stretch, with motorists navigating cautiously to avoid slipping or splashing through murky sewage water.

Locals say the problem began with a choked underground drainage line that has remained unattended. “Every day, the drain water flows onto the road. The stench is unbearable, especially because it’s right next to the mortuary,” said a resident, adding that pedestrians struggle to cross without stepping into the dirty water.

The constant presence of wastewater has raised health concerns, with residents reporting mosquito breeding and an increase in foul odour. Shopkeepers in the area say business has dropped sharply as customers avoid the stretch.

Commuters have urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to take urgent action. “This is not a one-day issue; it’s been months. It’s shocking that even near a mortuary, there’s no proper sanitation,” resident Rajesh told TNIE.

Officials from GHMC’s Serilingampally circle said they were aware of the issue and have sent teams for desilting. However, locals claim only temporary cleaning is being done, and the underlying drainage problem has not been fixed.