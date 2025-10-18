Affordable is the new glam this Dhanteras

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj Pampatwar, CEO, Value Gold Pvt Ltd goes on to add, “Gold continues to be deeply emotional, but with prices soaring, buyers are opting for lighter, stylish pieces that are affordable and practical. Consumers are far more informed today, choosing smart buys over impulsive ones. Designers are using advanced craftsmanship, 3D casting, and innovative finishes to make 9K gold look every bit as elegant as higher karats.”

Beauty queen Dr Varsha Reddy, Mrs South India 2024 and Mrs Glam World 2025, admits that this year’s choices are all about being practical, without losing the sparkle.“Honestly, this year I’m keeping it practical but fun. With gold prices shooting up, I’m more drawn to pieces I can actually wear often and not just lock up. (smiles) I’ve been loving lighter gold jewellery and some beautiful silver ones. They have this easy, stylish vibe that works for both festive looks and normal days,” she says.

For Varsha, jewellery has to feel personal. “Luxury has changed, it’s not about big, flashy pieces anymore. It’s about something that feels elegant, wearable, and true to your vibe. Even simple, affordable jewellery can look luxurious when styled with confidence,” notes Varsha. Tradition, however, remains at the heart of her celebrations. “My mom does the Laxmi Puja and decorates the house with diyas and rangolis. We usually buy a small silver item for good luck, it’s something she’s done every year, and now it’s a tradition I love continuing,” she adds.