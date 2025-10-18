BSF DG shares sage advice before new IPS officers enter the field

HYDERABAD: The Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chawdhary, on Friday urged newly recruited Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to uphold integrity, compassion, and courage as they step into one of the most challenging phases of public service.

Addressing the Dikshant Parade of the 77 RR batch at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), which saw the passing out of 190 officers — 174 IPS probationers and 16 foreign service officers — Chawdhary reminded them that the challenges before the police force today are formidable and ever-evolving.

He stressed that the future of policing must be “smart, strict, and sensitive; modern and mobile; alert and accountable; tech-savvy and well-trained.” He urged the officers to respect human rights and remain deeply committed to serving the people, noting that technology will be a force multiplier, but trust must be earned through compassion and empathy. “As guardians of our democracy, you must lead from the front — with the courage to fight, compassion to heal, and an unshakable sense of justice,” he said.

Recalling the IPS’ long-standing role as the “guardian of law, order, and justice,” the BSF chief said the service constantly adapts to society’s changing needs — from fighting crime and terrorism to tackling narcotics, smuggling, and enforcing social and economic laws. He emphasised that integrity must remain the cornerstone of an officer’s life.