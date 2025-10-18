BSF DG shares sage advice before new IPS officers enter the field

HYDERABAD: The Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chawdhary, on Friday urged newly recruited Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to uphold integrity, compassion, and courage as they step into one of the most challenging phases of public service.
Addressing the Dikshant Parade of the 77 RR batch at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), which saw the passing out of 190 officers — 174 IPS probationers and 16 foreign service officers — Chawdhary reminded them that the challenges before the police force today are formidable and ever-evolving.
He stressed that the future of policing must be “smart, strict, and sensitive; modern and mobile; alert and accountable; tech-savvy and well-trained.” He urged the officers to respect human rights and remain deeply committed to serving the people, noting that technology will be a force multiplier, but trust must be earned through compassion and empathy. “As guardians of our democracy, you must lead from the front — with the courage to fight, compassion to heal, and an unshakable sense of justice,” he said.
Recalling the IPS’ long-standing role as the “guardian of law, order, and justice,” the BSF chief said the service constantly adapts to society’s changing needs — from fighting crime and terrorism to tackling narcotics, smuggling, and enforcing social and economic laws. He emphasised that integrity must remain the cornerstone of an officer’s life.
‘Cops worked with other forces during Op Sindoor’
Chawdhary also underlined the importance of inter-agency coordination, citing operations like Sindoor, where the police worked shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and central paramilitary forces. “The nation’s security is not the task of one institution but a collective effort,” he noted.
He reminded officers that a police station is the first point of contact for citizens, and its functioning reflects the quality of their leadership.
Acknowledging the relentless demands of police duty, he advised officers to maintain physical and mental fitness.
Calling the Dikshant Parade “the end of training, but the beginning of real learning,” he told the probationers to stay steadfast in their oath to the Constitution. “The field will test you every day. There will be moments of doubt and hardship, but if you embody courage, compassion, and integrity, you will find your path — even in the darkest hour,” he said.
As the officers prepare to enter service, Chawdhary reminded them of the immense responsibility they bear: “You are not just officers of the Indian Police Service — you are the sentinels of justice, the shield of the weak, the voice of the voiceless, and the visible face of the Indian state. The trust of 1.4 billion people rests upon your shoulders. Carry it with humility, and unwavering resolve.”