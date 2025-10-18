Diwali, the Manam way!

As the season of lights returns, Deepavali once again gathers people around glowing tables filled with laughter, fragrance, and silk. It’s that time when every table tells a story of warmth and togetherness. This year, Manam Chocolate joins those celebrations with its Diwali Edition 2025 — a delicious ode to abundance and joy.
The collection celebrates the idea that there’s always room for ‘one more’ — another story, another gift, another piece of chocolate. Inspired by the festive table, Manam’s 2025 line features handcrafted bonbons, tablets, pastries, desserts, and gifting assortments designed for sharing.
At its heart is the Diwali Indulgence Collection, a vibrant selection of bite-sized delights meant to be opened, passed around, and enjoyed together. From Coconut & Curry Leaf and Hazelnut Praline to Birthday Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, it’s a celebration of flavour and texture. The Treats & Tablets Box joins in with an exploration of bonbons and single-origin tablets, each piece telling a story of craftsmanship and creativity.
“This Deepavali, we wanted to create something that represents different kinds of celebrations — from intimate gifting to large gatherings,” says Chef Ruby Islam, Manam’s creative force, adding, “We’ve worked with formats and flavours so every person finds something that feels made for them.”
A highlight of this year’s edition is mindful indulgence. The Vegan Chocolate Special introduces zero-sugar dark chocolate and dairy-free options made with oat milk and jaggery. “People are seeking conscious, healthier choices,” Ruby explains, adding, “We wanted to offer chocolates that are indulgent yet wholesome.”
Ruby’s artistry shines through in imaginative pairings that celebrate Indian ingredients with global finesse — think Guntur Chilli & Raspberry or Toasted Coconut & Caramelised Pecan. “The fun is in finding balance,” she says, adding, “We wanted flavours that surprise but still feel familiar.”
Each box in the Diwali Edition 2025 features artwork by Namrata Kumar, whose vibrant illustrations capture moments from Manam’s cacao farms in Andhra Pradesh and the joy of community. “We wanted the boxes to feel like part of the celebration. They’re bright, colourful, and alive — just like Deepavali,” Ruby explains.
Completing the collection are The Diwali Tablet Library, featuring favourites like Raspberry & Rose and Chai Biscuit, and Celebration Cakes made to order with silky ganaches and pralines in flavours like Hazelnut Coffee and Dark Chocolate Raspberry.
Every element of Manam’s Diwali Edition 2025 celebrates what it means to gather — the gift of sharing, the magic of conversation, and the warmth of tradition.