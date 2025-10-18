Diwali, the Manam way!

As the season of lights returns, Deepavali once again gathers people around glowing tables filled with laughter, fragrance, and silk. It’s that time when every table tells a story of warmth and togetherness. This year, Manam Chocolate joins those celebrations with its Diwali Edition 2025 — a delicious ode to abundance and joy.

The collection celebrates the idea that there’s always room for ‘one more’ — another story, another gift, another piece of chocolate. Inspired by the festive table, Manam’s 2025 line features handcrafted bonbons, tablets, pastries, desserts, and gifting assortments designed for sharing.