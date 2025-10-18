Hands behind handcrafted diyas

Amidst the narrow lanes of Nagaram, CE found families deeply rooted in the art of pottery. These skilled artisans not only craft everyday pots but also the festive diyas that light up homes during Deepavali. Each diya, shaped with care and patience, follows a time-honoured process. The clay, collected from riverbanks, is dried for a day before being molded on the wheel. Once shaped, the diyas are left under the sun for one or two days, then fired in coal chambers for another two, before finally finding their way to market stalls.
Despite the labour-intensive process, the potters of Nagaram work with joy, driven by the thought of their creations bringing light to others’ celebrations.
“I’ve been working as a potter for 20 years,” says Venkatesh, adding, “We start making diyas two months before the festival. Apart from diyas, we also craft decorative pots used for home décor. Business hasn’t been great this year — the demand for traditional diyas keeps falling — but we still make as many as we can so that people have the choice to light their homes with something handmade.”
Adding colour and creativity to these clay crafts is A Kallamma, who has been in the trade just as long. “People now prefer smaller decorative pots called dontulu. After drying, we soak them in starch, paint, and varnish them by hand, then decorate them with kundans. We sell them wholesale for under `70, though they’re sold for `110–300 in the market,” she explains.
Her daughter Anusha, who began working in the family business while in 10th standard, adds, “I design and varnish the pots. The trick is to use your hands instead of a brush — that’s how you get a smooth, even finish.”
While traditional pottery continues to hold its charm, handmade candles and natural gifts are also in high demand during the festive season. Artisan entrepreneur Sunaina Jain Mutha, who creates handcrafted candles and gifting products, shares, “This year, we introduced lipsticks and face palettes for kids, along with hampers featuring sunscreens, moisturisers, bath salts, and wax melts. Business has been steady, but the market faces unfair competition from those who claim to make handmade goods using synthetic bases. People want natural products but often can’t tell what’s truly chemical-free because they don’t read or understand labels properly.”
As we embrace the festive spirit, perhaps it’s worth pausing to value the hands that craft our celebrations and to choose consciously, supporting what’s truly handmade and natural.