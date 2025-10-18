Hands behind handcrafted diyas

Despite the labour-intensive process, the potters of Nagaram work with joy, driven by the thought of their creations bringing light to others’ celebrations.

“I’ve been working as a potter for 20 years,” says Venkatesh, adding, “We start making diyas two months before the festival. Apart from diyas, we also craft decorative pots used for home décor. Business hasn’t been great this year — the demand for traditional diyas keeps falling — but we still make as many as we can so that people have the choice to light their homes with something handmade.”