Hyderabad man sentenced to 10 years in POCSO case

HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old tuition teacher has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine by the Additional District and Sessions Court, Rajendranagar, for raping a 12-year-old student. The court also awarded Rs 3,00,000 in compensation to the victim.

The incident took place in December 2017. The victim, a Class 7 student at a private school in Hyderguda, was attending tuition at the accused Subramanyeshwar Rao’s house within the same apartment community.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint with Rajendranagar police upon returning from Chennai. According to her statement, she and her husband were out of the city on December 3, 2017. The victim called her mother to report that after the tuition class had ended and all other children had left, the teacher called her into his room and raped her.