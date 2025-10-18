Medico found dead in NIMS

HYDERABAD: An anaesthesia student from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) died under suspicious circumstances at the NIMS hospital on Friday. Nithin, a native of Medak district, had reported for duty on Thursday night and was found dead the next morning.

He had completed his BSc and was working as a junior technician in the anaesthesia department.

According to sources, Nithin was in the operating theatre when someone opened the door and found him dead. Doctors later declared him dead. Hospital officials informed the police, and the Panjagutta police have registered a case and further investigation is on.