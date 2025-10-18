Hyderabad

Medico found dead in NIMS

According to sources, Nithin was in the operating theatre when someone opened the door and found him dead.
Representative image
Representative image
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: An anaesthesia student from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) died under suspicious circumstances at the NIMS hospital on Friday. Nithin, a native of Medak district, had reported for duty on Thursday night and was found dead the next morning.

He had completed his BSc and was working as a junior technician in the anaesthesia department.

According to sources, Nithin was in the operating theatre when someone opened the door and found him dead. Doctors later declared him dead. Hospital officials informed the police, and the Panjagutta police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

NIMS
Medico

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com