What is a hero material?

A journalist recently pointed out to a pretty successful actor that he is not ‘hero material’. Later, Twitter trolled the very same journalist for not being ‘journalist material’. Sometimes you live by the pen but still die by the sword. On behalf of the Planet of the Apes and trolls, apologies to both.

You can study mass comm to be a journalist; to be a hero you have to be a game changer — not just act in Game Changer.

Who is a hero? According to the Oxford dictionary: A person who is admired, especially for having done something difficult or good.

According to Hollywood: Anyone who can act well. I’m in Hyderabad; I don’t know their inside politics. But I’ve seen Black actors like Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Halle Berry — and bald actors like The Rock, Jason Statham, and Vin Diesel — make it big, while our wig industry is booming. That says something.

According to Bollywood: A hero is a person who can come close to anything Shah Rukh Khan does or did or still does — just not in a way I like anymore. He made masala movies before also but now he only makes pan-masala movies.