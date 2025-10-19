Diwali spirit trumps Telangana shutdown call

HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana observed a bandh on Saturday, the festive spirit of Diwali continued across Hyderabad’s bustling markets. While several shops remained shut in parts of the city due to the bandh call, many residents were seen making the most of the morning hours to buy crackers, colourful diyas, and festive decorations ahead of the festival.

At Monda Market, women vendors were seen hand-painting and selling vibrant diyas. Stalls displayed rows of traditional earthen lamps in hues of red, orange, and gold, drawing in shoppers looking to support local artisans.

At Sanathnagar, cracker stalls came alive with a dazzling range of fireworks. From budget-friendly sparklers at Rs 100 to high-end aerial shots costing up to Rs 5,000, traders offered a mix of old favourites and new additions for every budget. Flower pots and chakras ranged from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, while combo gift boxes and multi-shot fireworks drew attention from bulk buyers and families preparing for community celebrations.

“Sales began three days ago, but footfall is still moderate,” said Vijay, manager at Sri Ganesh Fireworks. “People are coming, but not in full swing yet. We expect sales to pick up from Sunday as the weekend crowd turns up.” He added that people buy firecrackers ranging between Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000, depending on the size of the family. According to traders, early bulk buyers, mostly housing societies and community organisers, have already begun stocking up, while most families prefer to shop closer to the festival.

In Begum Bazaar, shoppers could be seen comparing prices, exploring stalls, and checking out the latest collections, especially child-friendly fireworks and colourful, low-emission varieties. With the government’s emphasis on green crackers, many sellers have stocked ecofriendly options developed through National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI)-certified research, ensuring reduced smoke and sound pollution.