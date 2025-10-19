Hyderabad man held for molesting three minor girls

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted three minor girls -- all aged 10 years -- over a period of two days during Dasara holidays in Saidabad police station limits.

Two of the victims are siblings while another girl is their neighbour. The accused reportedly showed the minors porn videos and sexually assaulted them in his house located in the same locality. The incident occurred nearly 15 days ago but came to light when their teacher noticed the girls talking about the assault on them in school during a class on reproductive system after Dasara holidays.

When the teacher asked them what happened, the girls revealed the outrage perpetrated on them by their neighbour. They also told the teacher how the accused threatened to kill them if they revealed to any one about the assault on them.

The teacher immediately informed the girls’ parents, who lodged a complaint with the Saidabad police.

Based on the complaint, the Saidabad police registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The police sent the girls to Bharosa centre for medical examination and took the accused into custody.