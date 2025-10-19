Silver filigree shines this Diwali

HYDERABAD: Move over, standard gold and silver bars. This Diwali, a growing number of consumers are seeking something with a story, turning towards the delicate, lace-like allure of silver filigree from Karimnagar. Despite a surge in prices, this Geographical Indication (GI) tagged craft is witnessing unprecedented demand, transforming from a local secret into a nationally coveted symbol of heritage and artistry for the festive season.

Traditionally, gold and silver dominate Diwali shopping lists. But in recent years, a growing section of buyers has been drawn to the intricate silver filigree of Karimnagar. Known for its fine, handcrafted designs, this heritage art form has found new admirers, particularly in northern India, where it is emerging as a preferred choice for gifts and festive décor.

“Traditionally, the Diwali season, especially around Dhanteras, brings a 20-25% rise in the sales of silver filigree items from Karimnagar,” Ashok Arroju, a third-generation master craftsman who founded the Silver Filigree of Karimnagar (SIFKA) Handicraft Welfare Society in 2008, tells TNIE.

“This is when many families prefer to buy silver, and lately, there’s been a growing interest in handcrafted, heritage items. Increased awareness has helped our work reach exhibitions and fairs across India, attracting not just traditional buyers but also art lovers looking for something different and timeless this festive season.”

Karimnagar’s silver filigree received its GI tag in 2008, a milestone that gave the craft both recognition and protection. The certification distinguishes it from similar work produced elsewhere, assuring buyers of its authenticity and origin. Artisans say the tag has helped market their creations at exhibitions and trade fairs, adding value to their work and appealing to consumers, corporates and government agencies alike.