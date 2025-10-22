Breast checks go high-tech

Gone are the days when breast cancer screening meant discomfort, radiation, and anxiety. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors are highlighting an incredible shift — compassion, technology, and precision are converging. Improved early detection is now safer, smarter, and easier for women, with AI-powered ‘no touch, no radiation’ tests. From thermal imaging that requires no contact to surgeries that preserve health and confidence, experts are sharing with CE how they are rewriting the story of breast cancer care.

Dr Neelima Kanth T, gynaecologist & obstetrician, Apollo Cradle Hospital, Jubilee Hills, shares that India has seen significant progress in early-stage breast cancer screening options. “In India, several advanced screening tests are now available for patients to detect breast cancer symptoms early. These include 3D Mammography (Tomosynthesis), Breast MRI, Breast Ultrasound, Clinical Breast Examination (CBE), and Genetic Testing (BRCA tests),” she explains.