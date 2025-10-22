Breast checks go high-tech

Gone are the days when breast cancer screening meant discomfort, radiation, and anxiety. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors are highlighting an incredible shift — compassion, technology, and precision are converging. Improved early detection is now safer, smarter, and easier for women, with AI-powered ‘no touch, no radiation’ tests. From thermal imaging that requires no contact to surgeries that preserve health and confidence, experts are sharing with CE how they are rewriting the story of breast cancer care.
Dr Neelima Kanth T, gynaecologist & obstetrician, Apollo Cradle Hospital, Jubilee Hills, shares that India has seen significant progress in early-stage breast cancer screening options. “In India, several advanced screening tests are now available for patients to detect breast cancer symptoms early. These include 3D Mammography (Tomosynthesis), Breast MRI, Breast Ultrasound, Clinical Breast Examination (CBE), and Genetic Testing (BRCA tests),” she explains.
Highlighting the role of AI, Dr Neelima adds, “At our hospital, we use such advanced tests in collaboration with Niramai. The screening test, Thermalytix, uses a high-resolution thermal sensing device and cloud-hosted analytics powered by AI and machine learning to analyse thermal images for early and accurate breast cancer detection.”
Unlike traditional mammography, Thermalytix is both non-invasive and radiation-free. “It doesn’t involve any touch or exposure to radiation. The high-resolution sensor is placed three feet from the woman to capture thermal images, which are then analysed automatically to generate a diagnostic report certified by a radiologist,” she elaborates.
She also points out the shortcomings of conventional tests. “Earlier, mammograms and self-exams often led to false positives or overdiagnosis, causing unnecessary anxiety and even biopsies. Traditional methods could also be uncomfortable and psychologically distressing. The new AI-assisted screenings are far more accurate and patient-friendly,” she adds.
She further notes that thermography has proven particularly effective for younger women. “For women aged between 30 and 55, thermography can achieve up to 99% accuracy. It’s especially useful for women under 45, as dense breast tissue can make mammography less reliable,” she shares.
Dr Srinivas Juluri, chief consultant surgical oncologist, robotic and hipec surgeon, Renova Century Hospitals, emphasises that advancements in surgical procedures have drastically improved recovery outcomes and quality of life for breast cancer patients.
“As part of surgical advances, the Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy (SLNB) procedure with frozen section support helps us avoid removing non-involved axillary nodes, thereby significantly reducing the risk of lymphedema (arm swelling),” explains Dr Srinivas.
He also highlights innovations in oncoplastic surgery that preserve breast aesthetics. “Oncoplastic surgery allows us to maintain the breast’s natural shape while removing the tumour. Depending on the case, we use volume displacement or replacement techniques, including flap reconstruction, to restore cosmesis,” he says.
Discussing personalised treatment, he adds, “Each breast cancer case is now approached individually. We tailor treatment based on factors like tumour subtype (ER/PR/HER2 status), stage, genetic mutations (such as BRCA1 or BRCA2), and even patient preferences. Tests like Oncotype DX and Mammaprint further help determine the need for chemotherapy or other interventions.”
For early self-detection, Dr Srinivas advises regular Breast Self-Examination (BSE). “Women should familiarise themselves with the seven P’s of BSE — Positions, Perimeter, Palpation, Pressure, Pattern, Practice, and Planning what to do if changes are found. It’s a crucial first step toward awareness and timely care,” he stresses.
Dr Venkata Sujatha Vellanki, regional medical head & fertility specialist, Oasis Fertility, highlights another vital aspect — how AI is helping women safeguard fertility during cancer treatment.
“Artificial intelligence is revolutionising cancer diagnosis and treatment, particularly breast cancer, with significant benefits for preserving fertility,” says Dr Sujatha, adding, “Early and accurate detection through AI-driven imaging like 3D mammograms helps avoid radical treatments such as aggressive chemotherapy and radiation, which can harm the ovaries.”
She notes, “AI-assisted therapies can analyse complex datasets — including imaging, genomics, and pathology — to predict treatment responses and assess
individual risks. This helps doctors balance fertility preservation with effective cancer management.”
Dr Sujatha emphasises that technology is not just improving outcomes but also ensuring that reproductive health remains a key discussion point for young women diagnosed with breast cancer. “AI is helping make treatments more precise, less invasive, and more compassionate,” she concludes.