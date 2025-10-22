Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna Unveil ‘Astride’ in Hyderabad

Tell us about the new collection you showcased at Race2Win.

Rahul: We presented our new couture line Astride at the Race2Win Foundation showcase in Hyderabad. The collection explores movement, control, and allure — inspired by the energy of racing and the decadence of midnight soirées. We wanted to create a moment where fashion stands on its own — powerful, refined, and celebratory.

Can you walk us through the detailings of the outfits?

Rohit: Detailing has always been central to our design philosophy. In Astride, we’ve played with sculpted silhouettes and fluid drapes that echo the rhythm of gallops and strides. Intricate metallic embellishments shimmer like constellations under a night sky, while rich textures — velvets and metallic silks — add depth and drama. Every piece is precision-tailored and hand-finished, true to our label’s identity.