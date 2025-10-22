Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna Unveil ‘Astride’ in Hyderabad

It was a sparkling evening as Hyderabad’s fashion enthusiasts gathered to witness a show that shimmered with style and sophistication. Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna unveiled their latest couture collection, Astride, at the Race2Win Foundation showcase, a presentation that left the audience completely enthralled. And when Malaika Arora walked the ramp as the showstopper, her poise and glamour set the night ablaze. The evening was nothing short of breathtaking, marking yet another milestone in Hyderabad’s growing fashion scene. CE caught up with the designer duo to learn more about their new collection.
Excerpts
Tell us about the new collection you showcased at Race2Win.
Rahul: We presented our new couture line Astride at the Race2Win Foundation showcase in Hyderabad. The collection explores movement, control, and allure — inspired by the energy of racing and the decadence of midnight soirées. We wanted to create a moment where fashion stands on its own — powerful, refined, and celebratory.
Can you walk us through the detailings of the outfits?
Rohit: Detailing has always been central to our design philosophy. In Astride, we’ve played with sculpted silhouettes and fluid drapes that echo the rhythm of gallops and strides. Intricate metallic embellishments shimmer like constellations under a night sky, while rich textures — velvets and metallic silks — add depth and drama. Every piece is precision-tailored and hand-finished, true to our label’s identity.
Walk us through the fabrics and colour palette used.
Rohit: We’ve used a mix of luxurious velvets, metallic silks, and satins — materials that hold structure yet allow graceful movement. The palette features midnight blacks, silvers, golds, and jewel tones — reflecting the glamour of race nights and the thrill of command.
What was the inspiration behind the collection?
Rahul: The collection draws inspiration from the dynamic world of horse racing — the elegance, discipline, and energy it represents — fused with the opulence of midnight soirées. It’s about power and sensuality, about being astride life with confidence and grace.
Why the name Astride?
Rahul: The name perfectly captures the collection’s essence — the feeling of being in motion yet in control, commanding attention while exuding elegance.
How do you see fashion evolving in India?
Rohit: Fashion in India is evolving beautifully. There’s a powerful blend of global sensibilities with a strong sense of identity. People are embracing individuality more than ever, seeking craftsmanship and designs that tell stories — fashion that’s both timeless and forward-looking.
How do you find Hyderabad as a fashion destination?
Rohit: Hyderabad has always been special to us. The city has an eye for couture and a deep respect for craftsmanship. The audience here is discerning and stylish — they appreciate both heritage and modernity, making it a wonderful place to showcase our work.
Why did you choose Malaika Arora as the showstopper?
Rahul: Malaika embodies grace, strength, and timeless glamour — everything Astride stands for. She brought the gown to life with effortless poise and presence.
How would you define fashion?
Rohit & Rahul: Fashion, to us, is pure expression — a meeting point of craftsmanship, art, and emotion. It’s not just about what you wear, but about the confidence and story each garment brings to life.
Are you planning to open a store in Hyderabad?
Rahul: We love showcasing here and connecting with our audience in Hyderabad. While there’s nothing to announce right now, it’s certainly something we’re exploring for the future.