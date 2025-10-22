Sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Khan enchants Hyderabad audience

When Ustad Shujaat Khan plays, it feels as though the sitar speaks — not in notes, but in emotions. One of India’s most celebrated classical musicians, he hails from the illustrious Imdadkhani gharana, renowned for its rich legacy of sitar and surbahar. The son and disciple of the legendary Ustad Vilayat Khan, he has carved his own path with a style that blends technical brilliance with heartfelt expression. His music flows seamlessly across forms — from classical raags to folk and ghazals — carrying forward India’s timeless musical tradition with grace, warmth, and integrity. CE caught up with him during his recent performance at The Leela, Hyderabad.
Excerpts
Tell us about your performance in Hyderabad.
This might be the hundredth time I’m performing in Hyderabad, and the audience here is always wonderful. Hyderabad has a very old and strong tradition of music — both in performance and in listening. Sadly, it’s declined over the past few years, and I don’t quite know why. I think people here should remember that they have a great legacy and revive that beautiful musical era they once had.
Coming from a legendary musical lineage, how did you find your own unique voice?
These things happen naturally. You have to persevere. If you find a path and choose to walk on it, there will always be obstacles — but you must keep going. I’m content with who I am and how I wish to be. I wanted to find my own voice, so I kept trying until it began to emerge. Sometimes it doesn’t, but that’s fine. At least my life has been spent immersed in music, and that itself is a blessing.
How do you balance variety without diluting the purity of classical music?
When I play classical music, I play it in its purest form. I don’t mix anything else into it. Once I finish the classical portion, I might move into light classical or other forms, which listeners can enjoy with a different mindset. Classical music has a unique purity and I want to preserve that.
What role has improvisation played in shaping your performances and identity as a classical musician?
Our music is all about improvisation. In Indian classical music, 90% of what we play is created in the moment. It all happens live on stage — that’s the beauty of it. There’s no pre-planning like in other genres where everything is fixed.
Could you share a cherished memory of learning under your father, Ustad Vilayat Khan?
I have so many beautiful memories. I used to practice all night, and my father would come every few hours — wake me up, make me a glass of milk with Horlicks, and sit with me. I grew up in Shimla, and on winter nights we’d sit together watching the snow-capped mountains, talk for a while, and then I’d return to my practice. I have countless memories like that — of travelling with him, practising, and sharing that sacred guru-shishya bond.
One lesson from your father that has stayed with you throughout?
Integrity. Sadly, many artists today have become like beggars — constantly on social media, asking for work, calling people, coaxing and cajoling for concerts. That takes away from the dignity of our music and of who we are. We need integrity, faith in our music, and self-respect.
How do you see the place of Indian classical music in today’s fast-changing digital world?
The faster the world becomes, the more important our music will be. You can’t keep running endlessly. You need to pause — to sit quietly, look at the trees, drink a cup of coffee, laugh with friends. The more stressful life gets, the more our music is needed.