Sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Khan enchants Hyderabad audience

Tell us about your performance in Hyderabad.

This might be the hundredth time I’m performing in Hyderabad, and the audience here is always wonderful. Hyderabad has a very old and strong tradition of music — both in performance and in listening. Sadly, it’s declined over the past few years, and I don’t quite know why. I think people here should remember that they have a great legacy and revive that beautiful musical era they once had.

Coming from a legendary musical lineage, how did you find your own unique voice?

These things happen naturally. You have to persevere. If you find a path and choose to walk on it, there will always be obstacles — but you must keep going. I’m content with who I am and how I wish to be. I wanted to find my own voice, so I kept trying until it began to emerge. Sometimes it doesn’t, but that’s fine. At least my life has been spent immersed in music, and that itself is a blessing.