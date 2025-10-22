When blue light breaks balance

The effects are most visible in our sleep patterns. “Artificial blue light suppresses melatonin release, delaying sleep onset, reducing sleep quality, and shortening duration,” says Dr Satyanarayana Kada, senior consultant ophthalmologist and retina specialist at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills. “Late-day exposure also keeps cortisol levels high, leading to stress, fatigue, mood imbalance, and impaired sleep. Over time, it can cause wider hormonal disruptions,” adds Dr Satyanarayana.

Even short exposure before bedtime can make a difference. “Blue light at night blocks melatonin — the ‘sleep hormone’ — delaying sleep and reducing its depth. Even one hour of screen time before bed can noticeably affect sleep quality,” adds Dr Ravi.

Children and adolescents are particularly at risk. “They’re more sensitive to blue light, which can throw off hormonal balance, disturb sleep, and even trigger early puberty,” notes Dr Satyanarayana, adding, “Research shows that just two hours of evening exposure can disrupt hormonal rhythm, sleep quality, and stress regulation.”