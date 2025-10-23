Crafting global homes, Indian style

When a quintessentially British furniture house meets a proudly homegrown Indian design brand, the result is more than just a retail partnership, it’s a cultural dialogue. The collaboration between Swoon × Orange Tree marries timeless British design with Indian craftsmanship, creating a fresh, globally resonant aesthetic for modern homes.

This partnership is the brainchild of Debbie Williamson and Brian Harrison, founders of Swoon, and Gaurav Jain, founder of Orange Tree. What began as a friendly conversation evolved into a strategic alliance aimed at reshaping how Indian and UK consumers experience furniture. “Our relationship goes back several years. I’ve always admired Swoon’s work, and they’ve followed Orange Tree’s journey too. When Brian was in India, we began discussing how the world is becoming a global village, especially in design and trade. We realised there were strong synergies between Swoon’s design language and what Orange Tree customers expect from us. That’s how the idea to bring a global brand like Swoon to India took shape,” says Gaurav.

Gaurav believes India is primed for brands like Swoon. “Indian consumers have evolved significantly in the last decade. They’re not just looking for ‘Indian’ products anymore; they’re seeking products with global appeal. Our taste has matured. When people see Swoon’s furniture, they’ll understand why this collaboration is so meaningful,” he explains.