Decade-old Hyderabad governement school turns science hub for underprivileged students

HYDERABAD: To bridge the educational gap between privileged and underprivileged students and provide hands-on scientific learning, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), in collaboration with a city-based NGO, has transformed a decade-old government school at Tadbun into a science centre, named the CV Raman Science Centre, which was inaugurated on Wednesday.

SCB officials and NGO members said students from marginalised sections often lack access to science labs and practical experiments. The centre aims to ignite curiosity, promote experiential learning, and make science fun and interactive for government school students from classes 6 to 10. The project is expected to impact 15,000 government school students over three years.

Speaking to TNIE, Madhukar Naik, CEO, SCB, said, “The city-based NGO approached us for support by providing community halls for after-school learning for economically weaker students. The board proposed setting up the centre in the defunct old school building, which was shut due to declining enrolment. We wanted the learning experience to focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) so that students gain practical knowledge.”

He added, “With the help of Akshaya Vidya Foundation, we have transformed the decades-old school at Tadbun into a science centre. The NGO will operate and maintain the centre with a committee constituted for the purpose, in active cooperation with the Cantonment Board.”