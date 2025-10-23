‘Gau Rakshak’ shot in Yamnampet; Hunt on to trace attacker

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed for some time at Yamnampet on Wednesday evening after a self-styled gau rakshak was allegedly shot at.

According to police, Prashanth, also known as Sonu Singh, was reportedly shot at and sustained injuries to the right side of his chest. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. The injured is a resident of Rampally.

A police official from the Rachakonda Commissionerate said that Prashanth was called by a few persons to discuss an issue. During the discussion, a quarrel broke out, and one of them allegedly fired at him. “The bullet is lodged in his body, and doctors are performing surgery to remove it,” the official said.

Locals who found him injured informed the police, who reached the spot and shifted him to hospital.

Upon learning of the incident, BJP leaders, including party state president N Ramchander Rao and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, visited the hospital. Rajender said there had been several attacks on gau rakshaks in recent times and alleged that the attacker had attempted to kill Prashanth.

The accused is absconding. The Pocharam IT Corridor police have registered a case under relevant Sections of the BNS relating to attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. A manhunt has been launched to trace the suspect.