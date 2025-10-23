Kunal Kapoor: Hyderabad feels like a second home

From Rang De Basanti, Dear Zindagi, to Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Don 2; Kunal Kapoor has played characters that are hard to forget. Over the years, he’s stepped into many roles: actor, entrepreneur, pilot — but there’s always been something understated and grounded about him. And when he walked into Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad to launch Indian Terrain’s new concept store, that same easy charm carried through.

Kunal Kapoor inaugurated the men’s brand’s latest store alongside Charath Narsimhan, managing director of Indian Terrain and talking about the brand’s new beginning at Hyderabad, Charath shared how the location, collection, and long-time brand association came together seamlessly: “Sarath City is by far the biggest and prestigious mall across Telangana. We’ve had a store here for six years, and it was due for renovation, so we thought we’d start our new concept with one of our most important stores. The new collection is stylish for someone who doesn’t flaunt too loudly, more like quiet luxury. For colours, we follow global trends, adapt them to Indian tonalities, and fine-tune them to fit our brand ethos. I’m really happy about Kunal’s association; it goes back over 17 years and it felt perfect to have him inaugurate our new store in his second home, Hyderabad.”