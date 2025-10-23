‘Miss Hyderabad’ little big heart

From the dazzling lights of pageants to the camera’s spotlight, Dheera Pisati’s journey has been one of perseverance, charm, and self-discovery. Having first stepped into the limelight through pageantry, Dheera quickly became one of the most talked-about names among the new generation of talents. Her recent appearance in Little Hearts, where she plays a friend whose presence adds both warmth and realism to the story, has captured the attention of audiences and filmmakers alike.
In an exclusive conversation with CE, Dheera opens up about her transition from pageants to films, the lessons she’s learned along the way, and the dreams she continues to chase in the world of cinema.
How did your journey in the film industry begin?
Films were always a fantasy for me. My journey started in 2016 with pageantry, where I won the city title. Up until then, I was just a naïve girl from Secunderabad, living with my parents. Winning that pageant gave me an unexpected confidence boost. What made me stand out, I think, was my honesty. While others knew the trends and played the part, I just tried to be myself — and that authenticity connected with people. After that, I took part in Miss Telangana, where I was the first runner-up, and later reached the top 10 in Miss Hyderabad. After completing my engineering, I wanted to take things further and prepared for Miss India. I trained at Cocoberry in Mumbai, worked on my social causes — particularly child and parent communication, which I still continue and kept building my profile. Over four attempts, I reached the top 4 in Telangana in 2023. Not winning was heartbreaking, but it also gave me perspective. That’s when I began exploring acting. I opened up my social media, posted more photos, joined theatre to overcome inhibitions, and slowly, opportunities began to come my way. My friend Sinjith, who’s a music director, introduced me to the Little Hearts team. I initially auditioned for the lead role but didn’t get it. Still, I loved the story so much that I chose to be part of it anyway — even if the screen time was less. The response after the film’s release has been overwhelming, and I’m grateful for all the appreciation and opportunities that followed.
What challenges did you face, and what kept you going?
One of the biggest challenges was internal — questioning whether I was making the right choice by stepping into films. I come from a traditional South Indian Telugu family. My mother was hesitant about me being in the public eye, while my father was very supportive. That balance at home kept me grounded. Since no one in my family had any connection with the industry, I had to figure everything out on my own. But honestly, I didn’t face major challenges within the industry itself. The space has evolved — it’s more inclusive and open now, especially with social media and better accessibility. There are still traditional mindsets, of course, but things are changing for the better. I’ve been fortunate to have had safe and positive experiences so far.
What kind of films would you love to work in?
I’m a huge fan of romantic comedies — I watch them all the time! But the filmmakers who truly influence me are Mani Ratnam and Sekhar Kammula. Amrutha is my all-time favourite; I still tear up every time I watch it. I’d love to work with writers and directors who tell strong, emotional stories. While rom-coms are my comfort zone, I also want to explore horror — it challenges me as an actor, even though I can’t bring myself to watch scary films like Chandramukhi! I also love slice-of-life dramas like English Vinglish — those are the kinds of roles I want to perform.
Are there any actors or directors you dream of working with?
There are so many talented new-age directors and writers doing incredible work today. As an outsider, I’d love to collaborate with Mani Ratnam, Sekhar Kammula, Tharun Bhascker, or Vivek Athreya. They bring such authenticity and freshness to their storytelling — it would be a dream to work with them.
What’s next for you?
Right now, I’m reading scripts and waiting for the right projects to fall into place. I’m hopeful that the visibility from Little Hearts will lead to more exciting opportunities. I just want to work on meaningful stories and keep growing as an actor.