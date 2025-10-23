‘Miss Hyderabad’ little big heart

What challenges did you face, and what kept you going?

One of the biggest challenges was internal — questioning whether I was making the right choice by stepping into films. I come from a traditional South Indian Telugu family. My mother was hesitant about me being in the public eye, while my father was very supportive. That balance at home kept me grounded. Since no one in my family had any connection with the industry, I had to figure everything out on my own. But honestly, I didn’t face major challenges within the industry itself. The space has evolved — it’s more inclusive and open now, especially with social media and better accessibility. There are still traditional mindsets, of course, but things are changing for the better. I’ve been fortunate to have had safe and positive experiences so far.

What kind of films would you love to work in?

I’m a huge fan of romantic comedies — I watch them all the time! But the filmmakers who truly influence me are Mani Ratnam and Sekhar Kammula. Amrutha is my all-time favourite; I still tear up every time I watch it. I’d love to work with writers and directors who tell strong, emotional stories. While rom-coms are my comfort zone, I also want to explore horror — it challenges me as an actor, even though I can’t bring myself to watch scary films like Chandramukhi! I also love slice-of-life dramas like English Vinglish — those are the kinds of roles I want to perform.