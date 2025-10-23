Simplifying airport experience with Hoi

How did you come up with the name ‘Hoi’?

We wanted something short, catchy, and easy to remember — a name that could even be used as a verb. Interestingly, Hoi means Hi in Dutch. But more than that, we envision creating a behaviour shift in the way people talk about air travel — just like people say, ‘Let’s Uber there’, we want travellers to say, ‘Let’s Hoi at the airport’.

Does the app currently allow lounge bookings?

Not yet, but it’s definitely part of our roadmap. We plan to introduce that feature in the near future.

Can you share your expansion plans?

At present, our primary focus is on strengthening our presence across India. Once we perfect the product and user experience here, we plan to expand internationally, acquiring and partnering with airports outside India in the coming year.