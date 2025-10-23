ThunderPlus: Driving India’s EV Future

Imagine charging hubs where scooters, motorcycles, cars, and buses all refuel at the same roof, in minutes, backed by technology that turns range anxiety into history. This is the frontier of India’s EV transformation, driven by vision, innovation, and a relentless push to make electric mobility accessible, efficient, and unstoppable. At the forefront of this revolution is ThunderPlus, which stands as one of the fastest-growing EV charging companies in the country, transforming the nation’s charging ecosystem through its strong manufacturing base and cutting-edge technological capabilities. Recognised as India’s most trusted charging partner, the company is eliminating range anxiety with its innovative, multi-vehicle charging solutions — from 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler to 4-wheeler and buses.

Leading this vision is Rajeev YSR, an MIT Sloan and IIT Madras alumnus, and one of India’s ‘40 Under 40’ leaders in sustainable mobility. A former strategic advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Rajeev played a pivotal role in drafting progressive EV policies and steering foreign investments into the state, shaping the roadmap for India’s electric transition. Under his dynamic leadership, ThunderPlus has installed 2,000+ charging stations across 65 locations, unveiled India’s first multi-vehicle fast charging station, and launched the nation’s first EV-ready post office in Hyderabad — all while collaborating with leading partners such as TATA Motors, Bharat Petroleum, Delhi Metro, Uber, and Olectra. CE connects with him about how the brand is driving India toward a fully sustainable transport future.