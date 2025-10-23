ThunderPlus: Driving India’s EV Future

Imagine charging hubs where scooters, motorcycles, cars, and buses all refuel at the same roof, in minutes, backed by technology that turns range anxiety into history. This is the frontier of India’s EV transformation, driven by vision, innovation, and a relentless push to make electric mobility accessible, efficient, and unstoppable. At the forefront of this revolution is ThunderPlus, which stands as one of the fastest-growing EV charging companies in the country, transforming the nation’s charging ecosystem through its strong manufacturing base and cutting-edge technological capabilities. Recognised as India’s most trusted charging partner, the company is eliminating range anxiety with its innovative, multi-vehicle charging solutions — from 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler to 4-wheeler and buses.
Leading this vision is Rajeev YSR, an MIT Sloan and IIT Madras alumnus, and one of India’s ‘40 Under 40’ leaders in sustainable mobility. A former strategic advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Rajeev played a pivotal role in drafting progressive EV policies and steering foreign investments into the state, shaping the roadmap for India’s electric transition. Under his dynamic leadership, ThunderPlus has installed 2,000+ charging stations across 65 locations, unveiled India’s first multi-vehicle fast charging station, and launched the nation’s first EV-ready post office in Hyderabad — all while collaborating with leading partners such as TATA Motors, Bharat Petroleum, Delhi Metro, Uber, and Olectra. CE connects with him about how the brand is driving India toward a fully sustainable transport future.
Excerpts
What gap in India’s EV charging ecosystem did ThunderPlus set out to solve?
India’s EV charging setup is very fragmented. Automakers are busy selling vehicles, charger makers only sell hardware, and charging station operators focus on installations. Everyone works in silos, leaving big gaps in the system. We wanted to change that by becoming India’s first fully integrated EV charging company handling everything from manufacturing chargers to running charging stations, and offering complete end-to-end solutions. While most charge point operators focus only on highways and metros, we’re also building networks in semi-urban and rural areas. EV batteries are also getting bigger. A few years ago, a 30 kWh battery car could run fine on a 30 kW charger. Now, with 50+ kWh batteries, users expect ultra-fast charging. That’s why we’re setting up chargers of 120 kW and above. When we studied the market, we noticed most solutions were either imported, costly, or designed only for cars. That left out the majority of EV users in India delivery fleets, auto-rickshaws, and two-wheelers. ThunderPlus was created to close this gap with affordable, universal, and fast chargers for all vehicle types. Our goal is simple: make sure every EV user, whether in a big city or a small town, has access to reliable charging and no longer worries about running out of power.
How does being a fully vertically integrated company give you an edge in the EV space?
Our greatest strength is that we do it all by ourselves. We don’t import or outsource to third-party vendors like some companies do. We design, manufacture, and run everything in-house. This provides us with three advantages:
Lower costs: By making things locally, we can price high-tech affordable.
Faster innovation: Having R&D and operations under one umbrella, we can test, refine, and roll out new solutions rapidly.
Improved reliability: Because we own the entire process, service and quality are consistent.This strategy also helps government initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which aim to create self-reliant industries.
What inspired the creation of Thunder Tej and Thunder Lite, and how are they transforming charging for 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler users?
Thunder Tej and Thunder Lite were a result of our in-depth knowledge of how individuals consume EVs in India. Two- and three-wheelers constitute almost 80% of the EV space, yet options for them to get charged were extremely low. Most of these vehicles are used commercially, which means the more they run, the more income drivers earn. But no company was focusing on fast charging for this segment. That’s when we studied operations of companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and BigBasket, which rely heavily on two- and three-wheeler fleets. Thunder Tej, India’s fastest charger for two- and three-wheelers, helps delivery riders and auto drivers spend less time waiting and more time on the road. Thunder Lite, on the other hand, is a universal and low-cost charger designed for homes, societies, and small businesses. Together, they make charging faster, more reliable, and affordable for both commercial and residential users.
How do you balance affordability and advanced technology in your charging solutions?
For us, technology and affordability go hand in hand. With local manufacturing and designing chargers for use with various types of vehicles, we maintain low costs. Simultaneously, our robust R&D and partnerships enable us to bring the newest innovations. We think EV adoption in India will not be led by luxury, it will be led by access. That’s why our products are both sophisticated and priced in a manner that promotes mass adoption.
ThunderPlus has already expanded to 16 states and 40 cities — what has been the toughest challenge in scaling?
Scaling up India is not straightforward due to the fact that each state has unique rules, permissions, and EV policies. That hampers a uniform rollout. Another difficulty lies in educating the stakeholders, ranging from utility companies to local businesspeople regarding why EV charging is a compelling business proposition. In spite of all these challenges, our franchise-based model and strong ties have aided us in expanding rapidly. We consider every problem to be an opportunity to make the overall ecosystem more robust.
What impact have collaborations with Tata Motors, Uber, and Bharat Petroleum had on your journey so far?
These collaborations have proved to be game changers. With Tata Motors, we are putting 250 fast chargers at critical locations, backing India’s largest EV carmaker. With Uber, we’re charging ride-hailing fleets, directly creating customer confidence in EVs. And with Bharat Petroleum, we’re establishing chargers at gas stations, a location that Indians already associate with fuelling up. Together, these partnerships demonstrate that EV charging is no longer niche; it’s going mainstream.
What were the biggest hurdles in setting up India’s first multi-vehicle fast-charging station?
A challenge was to develop an arrangement wherein two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and even buses could charge simultaneously under a single roof. For this, there had to be smart load management, optimal space utilisation, and creative hardware design. The other significant obstacle was persuading stakeholders that this kind of station was feasible. Getting it up and running successfully was a milestone for ThunderPlus and for India’s EV journey as well.
How do partnerships with Indian Railways, BSES, and other public sector bodies accelerate EV adoption?
Public sector collaborations give us both credibility and scale. With Indian Railways, we’re installing charging points at over 150 stations, integrating EV infrastructure into the country’s transport backbone. With BSES, we’re linking charging directly with urban utilities, ensuring reliable power supply. These partnerships bring EV charging into people’s daily routines and help normalise EV usage, which speeds up mass adoption.
Range anxiety is still the biggest consumer concern — how is ThunderPlus addressing this challenge?
We are addressing range anxiety with both infrastructure and technology. On infrastructure, we’ve already installed 2,000+ charging stations across 65 locations and are adding more every month. On technology, our mobile app helps users locate the nearest available charger and plan routes seamlessly. When users see that chargers are visible, reliable, and nearby, range anxiety quickly fades.
What is your boldest vision for ThunderPlus and India’s EV charging landscape by 2026 and beyond?
By 2026, I see EV charging as ubiquitous as petrol pumps, and ThunderPlus as the very epitome of that trust. We plan to innovate wireless, cluster-based, and on-the-go charging solutions that make EV ownership more convenient than an ICE vehicle. Beyond the infrastructure, we would like to empower thousands of entrepreneurs through our franchise model, making EV charging not only a service but a livelihood creator. Finally, our goal is to make India a world leader in EV infrastructure innovation.