63-year-old woman loses Rs 33 lakh in employment scam

HYDERABAD: A 63-year-old woman from Nallagandla was duped of Rs 33 lakh in a fake part-time job scam after being lured through a WhatsApp group.

The victim was added to a WhatsApp group named Travel Partner on July 4, 2024, where members claimed to offer part-time jobs with daily online tasks. She was assured that payments would be credited upon completing each task.

Showing interest, she was redirected to Telegram, where a person shared a registration link to a hotel booking website under the name AcoreExpress. After registering, she was instructed to perform tasks and make payments through the website, with the promise of receiving commissions and refunds.

Initially, she transferred small amounts but was gradually convinced to make larger payments. In total, she transferred Rs 33,38,507.