A Thai Affair at The Leela Hyderabad

Thai food has always held a special place on every food lover’s craving list. With the growing trend of pop-up food festivals offering something new every day, The Leela has carved a niche for itself by hosting some of the city’s most exciting culinary events. For Raen, The Chef’s Studio at The Leela, this time it was all about the vibrant flavours of Thailand. The specially curated Thai menu was crafted by Chef Piched Paoleng, whose passion for authentic Thai cuisine shone through every dish. CE caught up with him over a delicious spread to talk about his journey and the art of Thai cooking.

Excerpts

Tell us about your journey into the food industry.

I started studying Hotel Management because I always wanted to be part of the hotel industry — particularly the kitchen. After completing my studies, I began working in hotels and eventually moved to Bangkok, where I worked as a chef. Later, I came back to India to continue my culinary journey. I’m originally from Bangkok.

You’ve worked in several countries. Could you tell us about that experience?

I first worked in Bengaluru for five years, then moved to Jordan where I was with the Four Seasons for two years. After that, I returned to Bengaluru before moving to the Four Seasons in Mumbai for another two years. Eventually, I came back once again to Bengaluru, joining The Leela Palace.