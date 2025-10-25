Blackmailed by fraudster, Hyderabad woman seeks police help

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have registered a case following a complaint from a woman stating that an unidentified person blackmailed her by using her morphed photos and extorted money from her. Under pressure from the fraudster, the 37-year-old victim, who works at a private company, initially sent Rs 6.47 lakh to him.

She approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on July 27 after she received a WhatsApp message demanding that she clear the cash loan she had supposedly taken from the caller. The caller allegedly sent her a link for payment of money, but it was deleted after some time, and threatened to send her nude photos to her family members, friends and post them on social media.

“When I refused to pay, he sent morphed nude pictures to me,” she told the police in her complaint. “Due to threats, I transferred a total amount of Rs 6,47,190 through various UPI platforms to the links he sent. When I refused to send money, he sent my morphed nude photos to my friends through WhatsApp,” she informed the police.

“I transferred the amounts from my savings and loans taken from my friends and acquaintances. When I finally said I had no more money to send him, he posted my morphed photos on social media,” the woman complained.

Based on her complaint, the Hyderabad Cybercrime police registered a case under Sections 66C, 66D, 67A of the IT Act and Sections 79, 308(2), 318(4), 319(2) of the BNS.