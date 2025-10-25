DCA busts illegal steroid network in Hyderabad gyms

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials on Friday conducted surprise inspections at several gyms across Hyderabad to curb the illegal sale and use of anabolic steroids and cardiac stimulants among gym-goers.

As part of a special drive, DCA officials, in coordination with local police, raided 20 gyms in areas including Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Malakpet, Punjagutta, Narsingi, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Kothapet, Kukatpally and Suraram.

The inspections were aimed at identifying and preventing the misuse of prescription drugs such as anabolic steroids and Mephentermine sulphate injections, which were being illegally stocked and sold for non-medical use.

Anabolic steroids, used to enhance muscle growth, pose serious health risks including heart complications, liver damage, hormonal imbalance, infertility, kidney failure and psychological disorders. Mephentermine sulphate, originally prescribed to treat low blood pressure during surgeries, is being misused as a performance enhancer to boost endurance and stamina.

“The illegal sale and abuse of such medicines can have life-threatening consequences,” the DCA warned, adding that strict legal action will be taken against gyms or individuals found guilty of violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.