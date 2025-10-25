Doctors’ society demands ban on ‘carbide’ firecrackers

HYDERABAD: The All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) has urged the Centre and state governments to immediately ban carbide-based and improvised explosive firecrackers, citing a sharp rise in severe eye injuries during the festive season, particularly among children.

In a statement, the AIOS said that crude “carbide bombs” or “carbide guns” are chemical explosives capable of causing permanent blindness, disfigurement and disability. Unlike conventional firecrackers, these devices inflict blinding chemical and thermal burns, corneal destruction and irreversible vision loss, it noted.

Calling the trend alarming and unacceptable, the Society demanded a nationwide crackdown on the manufacture and sale of such explosives, registration of FIRs against offenders and disruption of the supply chain for calcium carbide and related materials.

The AIOS also urged authorities to launch intensive public awareness campaigns and ensure emergency preparedness at hospitals.