HYDRAA razes wall, clears path to plots

HYDERABAD: After an eight-year-long struggle, plot owners of Bhavani Nagar Layout in Pocharam finally regained access to their properties, thanks to decisive action by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). The removal of an unauthorised compound wall on Friday brought visible joy and relief to the residents, who celebrated their victory with enthusiasm.

The Bhavani Nagar Layout was established in 1978 over 27 acres in Survey Nos. 315, 316 and 317 of Pratapsingaram village under Pocharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The layout, originally approved by the local Gram Panchayat, later came under the jurisdiction of the municipality.

Among the six joint landowners, 6.14 acres belonged to one Malipeddi Janardhan Reddy. His son, Malipeddi Madhusudhan Reddy, subsequently applied on Dharani to register the property as agricultural land and even availed benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Later, he constructed a compound wall around the area, blocking access to 88 plots.

Aggrieved plot owners lodged complaints with local revenue authorities and the district collector, questioning the existence of agricultural land within an approved residential layout. Although the Rythu Bandhu benefits were cancelled, the wall remained intact, depriving owners of access to their plots for eight long years.

Park land saved from encroachment

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has foiled an attempt to illegally convert a designated park area into residential plots in the prime locality of Kondapur. On Friday, HYDRAA officials cleared encroachments and restored nearly 2,000 square yards of park land, ensuring its protection for public use. The reclaimed land is estimated to be worth around `30 crore. According to officials, the park site is located in Raghavendra Colony, Kondapur, under Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district