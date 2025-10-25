Mouli Tanuj Prasanth: Love humour that feels honest, not forced

Mari enduk ra neeku? — if you’ve ever scrolled through Telugu YouTube comedy or memes, this catchphrase has probably made you grin. Known for his effortlessly witty one-liners and relatable expressions, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth first captured hearts with viral slice-of-life humour that perfectly mirrored the chaos of every Telugu youngster’s daily life. From the laughter-packed world of Hey Mouli on YouTube to charming performances in OTT hits like Hostel Days and 90’s – A Middle Class Biopic, he’s steadily evolved from a digital creator to one of Tollywood’s most promising new actors. With his boy-next-door charm, Mouli represents a new generation of Telugu entertainers who blend authenticity, humour, and a healthy dose of nostalgia.
In conversation with CE following the success of his latest film Little Hearts, Mouli opens up about his journey from skits to scripts, his creative process, and what keeps him grounded.
Excerpts
Did you expect this huge response you’ve received for Little Hearts?
I’m honestly very happy. I knew it was a good film, but I didn’t expect it to blow up like this. The audience response has been overwhelming — none of us imagined it would perform so well commercially. It’s a really satisfying feeling.
What drew you to the project?
I got the script from Sai Marthand soon after 90’s – A Middle Class Biopic. The moment I heard it, I knew it was meant for theatres. It’s a film best enjoyed with friends, and feeling the vibe together. From the beginning, I was clear that it shouldn’t go straight to OTT. Even ETV Win, which backed the film, believed the same. We were confident it would connect better on the big screen.
Tell us a bit about your journey.
I completed my BTech in Computer Science, but filmmaking has been my thing since school. I used to make short films — writing, directing, and editing all by myself. They were pretty bad in the beginning (laughs), but they helped me learn a lot. Later, I started making memes and videos across different platforms. Some went viral, and that’s how people started to recognise me. I actually came to Hyderabad with the dream of becoming a writer-director. I’ve always admired Ricky Gervais — he writes, directs, and acts in his own shows. That’s something I’ve wanted to do too. But when acting offers started coming my way, I started balancing both acting and writing.
How did 90’s – A Middle Class Biopic and Hostel Days shape your career?
90’s was my first real break — people across both rural and urban audiences connected to it. Then came Hostel Days, which also got good response. But Little Hearts was a turning point, it was my first theatrical hit and brought a new level of recognition.
Tell us about a memorable moment during Little Hearts shoot.
There’s a scene in a song montage where I had to jump off a moving bus. We did multiple takes, and the director kept saying, ‘Go faster!’ I warned him, ‘If I go faster, I’ll fall!’ (laughs) And that’s exactly what happened, I slipped and rolled onto the road. I got bruised, but we all had a good laugh about it later.
What is your script-choosing process?
I think like an audience. If I feel entertained while listening to the story, I go for it. If it feels flat or dull, I don’t. I also look for freshness in the writing, something that brings emotion or adds value.
Any dream roles or directors you’d love to work with?
My dream is simply to be part of good stories. As for directors, my favourite is SS Rajamouli sir. I really hope to work with him one day and see his process up close.
Who inspires you the most as an artist?
In Telugu cinema, Rajamouli sir. In Hollywood, Ricky Gervais and Norm Macdonald, I love their honesty and sense of humour.
Have you ever gone through phases of doubt or thought about quitting?
I never thought of quitting, but yes, there were confusing times. In the beginning, I worked on a few small films that never released. I started questioning whether I was doing it right. But eventually, I realised I should only do scripts I truly believe in — that’s when everything started falling into place.
What keeps you motivated during uncertain times?
Definitely YouTube and Instagram. They keep me connected to people. Even when I don’t have a movie release, I can still entertain and engage with my audience through those platforms. It’s fun and keeps me creative.
You mentioned wanting to direct someday. Is there something you’re already working on?
Yes! I’ve completed writing almost 80% of my first script, it’s a light-hearted comedy for now. I don’t know when I’ll direct it, but I definitely will, soon.
What kind of movies do you personally enjoy watching?
I love feel-good comedies. I don’t usually watch thrillers or heavy action films, but if a fun action script comes my way, I’d definitely take it up!
What advice would you give to aspiring actors?
Don’t stop. Even if people say your work isn’t good, keep creating. When I started, we didn’t have Instagram or YouTube. Now you do — use those tools. Build your space online; it really helps. These days, production houses and OTTs often pick actors based on their online presence. If two people are equally talented, they’ll go for the one who already has a following. It’s business, so having a digital identity definitely gives you an edge.
What’s next for you?
I’m listening to a few new scripts right now. If something exciting comes up, I’ll jump right in. I just want to keep doing fresh, entertaining work.