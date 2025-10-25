Oktoberfest finds its Indian accent

Laughter, glasses clinking, and warm rising aromas of baking bread provided a buzz to the environment. Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre presented a Bavarian celebration that invited guests with pretzel and beer stein decorations from the ceiling and a bright buzz of grills and chit-chat animated the dining space. Oktoberfest had come to Hyderabad and it was as fabulous, fun and delicious as one could hope for.

Chef Amit Kumar dean was front and centre to this tribute, with enthusiasm and purpose, moving food. “Oktoberfest is a German harvest festival,” he said with a grin while prepping in the background at pans and services, adding, “It is about living in the joy of life and dancing and of course beer and food! Originally, it was held to honour a king, but over the years it’s become a festival of community and abundance.”

Chef Amit wanted Hyderabad’s version of Oktoberfest to capture that same spirit of joy and generosity, but with a touch of Indian sensibility. “In Germany, people eat a lot of pork,” he said, adding, “Their sausages are made with pork meat, fat, and even rye. However, we know our guests enjoy chicken and mutton, therefore we’ve structured the menu to include chicken and mutton dishes as well. The idea is for everyone to ‘celebrate’ the meaning of the holiday fully.” That additional little care rounded out the spirit of the buffet — a true German feast born from the spirit of its building (the location).