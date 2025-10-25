Oktoberfest finds its Indian accent

Laughter, glasses clinking, and warm rising aromas of baking bread provided a buzz to the environment. Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre presented a Bavarian celebration that invited guests with pretzel and beer stein decorations from the ceiling and a bright buzz of grills and chit-chat animated the dining space. Oktoberfest had come to Hyderabad and it was as fabulous, fun and delicious as one could hope for.
Chef Amit Kumar dean was front and centre to this tribute, with enthusiasm and purpose, moving food. “Oktoberfest is a German harvest festival,” he said with a grin while prepping in the background at pans and services, adding, “It is about living in the joy of life and dancing and of course beer and food! Originally, it was held to honour a king, but over the years it’s become a festival of community and abundance.”
Chef Amit wanted Hyderabad’s version of Oktoberfest to capture that same spirit of joy and generosity, but with a touch of Indian sensibility. “In Germany, people eat a lot of pork,” he said, adding, “Their sausages are made with pork meat, fat, and even rye. However, we know our guests enjoy chicken and mutton, therefore we’ve structured the menu to include chicken and mutton dishes as well. The idea is for everyone to ‘celebrate’ the meaning of the holiday fully.” That additional little care rounded out the spirit of the buffet — a true German feast born from the spirit of its building (the location).
If the spirit of Oktoberfest is abundance, then the bread counter was its warm, golden embodiment. Trays of Chicken Sausage Rolls, soft focaccia, and braided assorted bagels gleamed invitingly under the soft lights. Everything was made in-house, which Chef Amit seemed super proud of. “All our breads are made here, by our pastry chef Prince,” he said, referring to a tray of bread rolls.
You could taste the difference — the bread was soft, fragrant, and tasty, and that’s not even the half of it. Next to the buffet was a dazzling assortment of dishes — German tradition paired with Indian ‘twist’. The Sausage Popsicles were a fun spin on the classic wurst — taking a crispy hearty bite and used it to wash it down with a cold beer. Around them, Tangoori Tangdi Kebab, Masala Vada, and Bendakaya Peanut Fry were laid out to recreate the classic German feast experience with a pinch of Indian twist, right down to the condiments.
“People can enjoy it just the way it’s served in Germany,” said Chef Amit, “They can take a Frankfurt sausage, add some onion or apricot jam, and taste how German families enjoy it during the festival. And of course, for beer lovers, we have the perfect pairings — beer sausages with spätzle bread. It’s all about that authentic Oktoberfest feeling.”
The salads were extravagant and plentiful — vibrant greens, couscous, mushrooms, and of course, beets arranged like painted masterpieces on plates. The Couscous with Fennel Confit and Burrata Apricot Mousse expressed the hotel’s commitment to being fresh, innovating and combining European attitudes with Indian intelligence.
On the dessert table was the Imarti, its complex, flower-like spirals fried to a perfect amber crisp and bathed in aromatic sugar syrup gleamed seductively. The saffron colour, rich scent, and syrupy sheen transported one to familiar traditional fairs and holiday feasts — this was a treat that balances art with indulgence. Next to it was the Kaju Kamal, a delicate cashew-based sweet made like a flower in bloom. Smooth, creamy, and embellished with silver varq, it exemplified elegance and sophistication — the modern elegance of Indian sweets, meeting its rich, indigenous history.
With music playing while guests were lifting their glasses to cheer, the energy reminded everyone that we have come here to celebrate — coming full circle and jam-packed with all the senses — this is what the festival is all about!
“I mean, at the end of the day, Oktoberfest is about togetherness, about dancing, enjoying the food, and celebrating life,” Chef Amit said while looking around the room with a contagious smile, “That’s exactly what we wanted to bring here. It’s Germany meeting Hyderabad — and they’re having a great time together.”