Platform, purpose & powerhouse

The IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition has long been a celebration of women’s creativity, innovation, and enterprise — a platform where ideas find identity and talent finds voice. Established by the IMC Ladies’ Wing of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it empowers women to turn passion into purpose and craft into livelihood. Now, as the much-loved Mumbai showcase arrived in Hyderabad for the first time, President Rajyalakshmi Rao shares with CE how it continues to evolve while staying true to its mission of championing women’s entrepreneurship.
“When we began in 1987, our vision was simple yet powerful — to create a dignified and visible platform where women could step out and showcase their creativity,” recalls Rajyalakshmi, adding, “What started as a passion soon became an enterprise. The idea was always to give women entrepreneurs a true identity.”
Those early years, she says, were modest but filled with excitement. “We quickly realised the immense energy, artistic talent, and innovation among participants. As numbers grew, the exhibition became more than a showcase, it became a platform of opportunity, sparking empowerment and entrepreneurship in a real sense,” she shares.
The decision to bring the exhibition to Hyderabad marks an exciting new chapter. “We saw tremendous potential in Hyderabad’s ecosystem, where creators are eager to showcase their products. The city’s vibrant energy and openness to new ideas align perfectly with our mission,” she says.
Over the years, the exhibition has transformed countless lives. “Many women couldn’t afford a stall, so we gave them small tables to display home-cooked food, handmade bags, or household items. Some of those women now run successful businesses. It shows that if the product is good, the platform helps it find its audience,” she adds.
Transparency and fairness, she says, remain central to its success. “This year alone, we received nearly 850 applications. A committee of 10 to 12 members, including past presidents, evaluates each product carefully through a transparent voting process — something I’ve strongly upheld so that no one feels the system is biased,” she informs.
She has seen how women entrepreneurs have evolved with time. “Earlier, there was a clear divide — young people dressed one way, while adults wore sarees or salwar kameez. Today, grandmothers, mothers, and daughters all wear similar designs, whether Indian or Western,” she notes.
This shift, she believes, has opened vast opportunities in design and fashion. “Social media has been transformative — it gives women instant access to global trends and helps them adapt quickly. The openness to experiment has made today’s landscape both competitive and exciting,” she notes.
Many participants, she adds, come from small towns and face immense personal challenges. “Some are widows or women abandoned by their families. For many, this is their only chance to become financially independent. Their stories and passion make every edition feel inspiring,” she highlights.
Even pricing is reviewed thoughtfully. “We remind participants that the exhibition is not just about making money but about establishing themselves. Visitors come for style and creativity but also value fair pricing,” she says.
As for the Hyderabad edition, she says, “With social media, India has become much more connected. People of all ages now follow trends online and dress beautifully. We curated designs that resonate nationally while reflecting Hyderabad’s creative energy.” The city’s openness, she adds, makes it ideal for emerging talent. “Earlier, fashion here was more conservative, but that mindset has changed. Hyderabad has incredible talent, and our exhibition gives them exposure to practices seen in Mumbai and Delhi,” she concludes.