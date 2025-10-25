Platform, purpose & powerhouse

The IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition has long been a celebration of women’s creativity, innovation, and enterprise — a platform where ideas find identity and talent finds voice. Established by the IMC Ladies’ Wing of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it empowers women to turn passion into purpose and craft into livelihood. Now, as the much-loved Mumbai showcase arrived in Hyderabad for the first time, President Rajyalakshmi Rao shares with CE how it continues to evolve while staying true to its mission of championing women’s entrepreneurship.

“When we began in 1987, our vision was simple yet powerful — to create a dignified and visible platform where women could step out and showcase their creativity,” recalls Rajyalakshmi, adding, “What started as a passion soon became an enterprise. The idea was always to give women entrepreneurs a true identity.”

Those early years, she says, were modest but filled with excitement. “We quickly realised the immense energy, artistic talent, and innovation among participants. As numbers grew, the exhibition became more than a showcase, it became a platform of opportunity, sparking empowerment and entrepreneurship in a real sense,” she shares.