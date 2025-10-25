Winter shopping list for Hyderabad

This year is gonna be colder than last because of La Niña. La Niña means ‘girl child’, a term used for a natural ocean–atmosphere cycle in the Pacific Ocean that somehow makes someone in Punjagutta say, ‘Cooling nakko’. Hyderabadi winter doesn’t get very cold, but there will be a couple of days when you’ll wonder — is that a dustbin or a real penguin, and are we in Antarctica?

The winter in Hyderabad is like that guest you’d love to stay longer but won’t. Yet you still buy things to impress the guest and later wonder, ‘What is a pair of gloves doing next to my tie in the rarely-used section?’ Even before the Telangana weatherman tells you anything, the winter collection arrives to confuse you between needs and wants.

I was at a mall and a brand was trying to sell jackets with extra fur ‘to protect you from harsh temperatures of 4–10 degrees’. Useful, if you lived in Lanco Mountains, not Lanco Hills. You don’t have to pretend you’re dressed like an Eskimo going to a Halloween party. When buying a jacket, remember — you need it to keep you warm from 9 pm to 2 am, and from 10 am to 5 pm you just need it to show off you’re cool. The ideal jacket is one that Bob Dylan wears, or the one Bachchan Sahab wears in Sholay. The penguin is not real.

At home, all year we wear shorts, and in winter, the hair on our legs stands upright like soldiers waiting for their commander. We wear socks up to our knees, leaving a patch to suffer in the cold, and end up looking like football players who lost their spikes. You might be rubbing your thighs for heat, but your neighbour might see this as cat-calling. Just wear pants. Winters are meant to be lazy, not sleazy.