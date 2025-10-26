Fire breaks out in liquor depot at Hyderabad's Moosapet

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out at the Indian Container Corporation Limited depot at Moosapet on Goodshed Road on Saturday morning. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. No casualties were reported.

Fire officials said the control room received a distress call at 8.38 am. Following the alert, six fire tenders and two firefighting robots were deployed.

“As there is a large quantity of liquor stored in the godown, the fire spread very quickly,” an officer said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage will be assessed later. Officials suspect a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. An investigation is underway.