Prime land parcel saved from grabbers

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has prevented encroachment of land in the prime area of Kondapur in Serilingampally mandal, valued at approximately `86 crore.

Following Friday’s operation in which HYDRAA protected a 2,000-square yard park site at Raghavendra Colony, officials on Saturday secured an additional 4,300 sq.yds land earmarked for public purposes near Rajarajeshwari Nagar, under the Osmania University Teachers’ Welfare Society layout in Kondapur.

As per the records, the 1978 Gram Panchayat layout comprised about 350 plots, including the 4,300 sq.yd site reserved for community amenities. However, the layout’s original developers — Chintala Pochaiah and his family — allegedly divided the land into three parts and executed illegal transactions with one Kolla Madhav Reddy, who, along with his son, fabricated documents and entered into a development agreement to encroach upon the site.

Local colony representatives had earlier lodged complaints with the GHMC but no action was taken. Later, they approached HYDRAA through Prajavani. Acting on the instructions of HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath, officials conducted a field inspection and removed the illegal structures, fenced off the entire site. Criminal cases have been registered at the Gachibowli police station against Chintala Pochaiah, Chintala Raju, Madhav Reddy and his son for their involvement in the illegal land dealings.

In another case, HYDRAA protected a park site from land grabbers in Machabollaram, Alwal mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday.

The park area, measuring about 520 sq.yds in Survey No. 164, was originally earmarked for community use in the Sri Sai Surya Phase-2 layout, developed in 1972. Recently, a few individuals reportedly attempted to occupy the land and obstruct the development of the park.