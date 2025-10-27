457 caught for drunk driving in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad traffic police apprehended 457 commuters for driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend.

As part of the enforcement drive, Cyberabad traffic police seized 346 two-wheelers, 20 three-wheelers, 86 four-wheelers, and five heavy vehicles.

Among those caught, 399 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 34 offenders had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and 24 offenders had BAC levels from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

From October 20 to 25, a total of 336 drunk and drive cases were disposed of in courts, in which 317 persons were penalised with fines and 19 persons were sentenced to jail.

Car driven by drunk students overturns

Two Sudanese nationals escaped unhurt when a car overturned on the JNTU flyover on Sunday. KPHB police identified the occupants of the car as college students from Sudan. The police said that the youths were under the influence of alcohol. The KPHB police registered a case.