Damaged cargo: Telangana firm told to pay insurer Rs 4.15 lakh

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Hyderabad, has directed a transport contractor to pay over Rs 4.15 lakh to a private insurance firm after finding it deficient in service over a damaged industrial consignment.

A manufacturing company had insured its goods under a marine cargo policy issued by a government-owned insurance firm. The manufacturer engaged a transport contractor to move 300 fibre sheets from Pune to Gujarat in July 2023. During transit, the vehicle carrying the consignment met with an accident, causing extensive damage to the goods.

The insurer, after assessing the loss through an appointed surveyor, settled the claim for Rs 4,15,316 in favour of the manufacturer.

Following a letter of subrogation, the insurance company filed a complaint before the consumer forum seeking reimbursement from the transport contractor.

The transport contractor, in its defence, denied liability, stating that the vehicle involved in the accident was hired from a third party.

After examining the evidence, the commission held that the contractor had not informed the consignor about hiring third-party vehicles and had withheld relevant information. The forum, however, declined to grant additional compensation or interest.

The commission directed the contractor to pay Rs 4.15 lakh to the insurer within 45 days. In case of default, the amount will attract interest at 6% per annum from the date of the complaint until realisation.