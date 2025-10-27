Rs 117 crore project to modernise government junior colleges in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the aim of providing better infrastructure and facilities such as smart classrooms, computers, furniture, and other amenities, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has planned to construct new buildings for 10 Government Junior Colleges. The decision was taken as the existing facilities are inadequate and in a dilapidated condition.
The project cost is Rs 117.30 crore. Of this, the Union government will contribute 60% (around Rs 70.38 crore), while the state government will provide 40% (around Rs 46.92 crore). The project will be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).
According to TGBIE officials, the selected colleges have buildings that are decades old and in poor condition.
From this academic year, several facilities have been introduced, including lab equipment, CCTV cameras, special classes, sports material, the introduction of facial recognition system and maintenance works through Amma Adarsha Paatashaala Committees.
The Board has planned to construct the 10 colleges in minority-concentrated areas where existing infrastructure is insufficient.
Among the projects, an integrated building is proposed for the Government Junior College (Boys) and the Government Vocational Junior College at Nampally, which share the same premises, at an estimated cost of Rs 27.30 crore.
For other colleges, including Government Junior College (Boys) Nizamabad, Government Junior College (Girls) Mahbubnagar, and Government Junior College (Boys) Adilabad, new buildings will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore each, along with smart classrooms, computers, and furniture worth Rs 2 crore.
“This project will provide a better learning environment for students, enhance educational quality, and help reduce dropout rates. Proper accommodation will ease classroom overcrowding and improve learning conditions, ensuring quality education in a hygienic environment with adequate space. Construction work will commence shortly,” said a senior TGBIE official.