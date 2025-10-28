Four arrested in ‘cash rain’ scam; up man on the run

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested four members of a gang that duped people through a fake “cash baarish” (money rain) ritual, claiming their money would multiply after a special pooja.

The accused — Mohammad Irfan (44), Gugoloth Ravindhar (40), Kavira Sai Baba (41) and Thakur Manohar Singh (39) — were arrested at Gandimaisamma on Sunday. Another accused, Abdul Kayyoom of Uttar Pradesh, is absconding.

According to police, the gang conducted a fake ritual at Gandimaisamma X Roads on October 18, where they offered victims sweets and badam milk laced with sedatives, then fled with their money. The case was registered at the Dundigal police station on October 21.

Police seized Rs 8.5 lakh in cash, a country-made weapon and a knife from Irfan, who has previous criminal cases in Uppal and Nizamabad. Investigation is ongoing.