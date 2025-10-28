Hyderabad Celebrates 30 Years of India-Japan Friendship

The State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, turned into a vibrant cultural bridge as the 30th Hyderabad Japan Festival unfolded. For two glorious days, the venue became a living celebration of India–Japan friendship, where the fragrance of green tea mingled with the rhythm of taiko drums, and the elegance of kimonos met the swirl of Indian sarees.

Organised by Na Ra JAPAN HUB (NRJH), the milestone edition drew record crowds, with thousands of visitors filling the halls, lawns, and courtyards. Supported by the Consulate General of Japan (Chennai), Japan Foundation (New Delhi), Japanese Association of Hyderabad, and The Hyderabad Anime Club, the festival reaffirmed the city’s growing fascination with Japanese art, culture, and innovation.