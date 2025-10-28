HYDRAA flooded with 52 complaints of land and lake encroachment

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA received 52 complaints related to encroachment of government lands and lakes at its Prajavani programme on Monday.

A major complaint came from Hasmathpet village in Kukatpally, Balanagar mandal, where locals alleged encroachment of 10 acres of government land. They also reported that blocked drainage channels and raised embankments were flooding nearby layouts. Others complained about the illegal dumping of mud in lakes to occupy large tracts of land.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed the complaints and directed officials to act promptly and submit reports.

Villagers from Pedda Golkonda in Shamshabad mandal alleged that Narasimha Kunta bunds were closed and embankments raised, causing the lake to exceed its Full Tank Level and flood fields. They sought HYDRAA’s intervention to regulate water levels, which have also inundated the ORR service road near Exit 15.

Residents of Old Bowenpally complained that 28.28 acres of government land in Hasmathpet (Survey No. 1, Malkajgiri district) have been encroached upon by local politicians. The land, dating back to the Nizam era and listed in a 1953 Gazette, is allegedly being converted into a real estate venture and sold in plots.