HYDRAA flooded with 52 complaints of land and lake encroachment

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA received 52 complaints related to encroachment of government lands and lakes at its Prajavani programme on Monday.
A major complaint came from Hasmathpet village in Kukatpally, Balanagar mandal, where locals alleged encroachment of 10 acres of government land. They also reported that blocked drainage channels and raised embankments were flooding nearby layouts. Others complained about the illegal dumping of mud in lakes to occupy large tracts of land.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed the complaints and directed officials to act promptly and submit reports.
Villagers from Pedda Golkonda in Shamshabad mandal alleged that Narasimha Kunta bunds were closed and embankments raised, causing the lake to exceed its Full Tank Level and flood fields. They sought HYDRAA’s intervention to regulate water levels, which have also inundated the ORR service road near Exit 15.
Residents of Old Bowenpally complained that 28.28 acres of government land in Hasmathpet (Survey No. 1, Malkajgiri district) have been encroached upon by local politicians. The land, dating back to the Nizam era and listed in a 1953 Gazette, is allegedly being converted into a real estate venture and sold in plots.
Locals from Beeranguda in Ameenpur municipality (Sangareddy district) said the 22.11-acre Shambuni Kunta has shrunk to six acres due to dumping and construction. They warned that without immediate action, the lake could disappear.
Residents of Yashodanagar Colony on Sagar Road alleged that internal colony roads were merged into private plots, blocking public access. One road was reportedly converted into a 107-square-yard residential plot.
Locals in the Pariki Cheruvu area of Kukatpally alleged that around 12 acres of the lake were being illegally filled at night for a proposed 18-storey apartment project. They urged HYDRAA to intervene and protect future buyers. Residents also reported illegal constructions inside Ameenpur lake and claimed they were threatened and falsely implicated in police cases when they objected.