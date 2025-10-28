Liquor shop lottery concludes, new licences allotted

HYDERABAD: The liquor shop licence draw for the 2025–27 excise period concluded smoothly across Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts on Monday. District collectors supervised the transparent lottery process for allotting retail liquor shop licences under the new excise policy.

Hyderabad District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari conducted the draw for 97 shops in Secunderabad, while Additional Collector G Mukunda Reddy oversaw 82 shops in the Hyderabad division. Hari Chandana said 6,223 applications were received — 3,201 for Hyderabad and 3,022 for Secunderabad — for a total of 179 outlets, fetching `185 crore in application revenue.

She said the entire process was transparent, conducted through a token-based lottery in the presence of applicants, with video and photo documentation.

In Rangareddy, collector Narayana Reddy conducted the draw for 138 shops in Saroornagar, while Additional Collector Srinivas handled the Shamshabad division. In Medchal, collector Mikkilineni Manu Chowdary and Additional Collector Radhika Gupta supervised draws for 118 and 88 shops in Medchal and Malkajgiri, respectively.