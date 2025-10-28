Lucifer’s storyteller lands in Hyderabad

How does it feel to be part of Hyderabad Comic Con this year?

It’s an incredible honour to be invited! I’ve never been to India before, and I couldn’t be more excited. The team from the convention has been so gracious and accommodating — this is already the best, most organised convention experience I’ve had, and I haven’t even arrived yet.

Would you like to collaborate with Indian filmmakers?

I don’t have any concrete plans yet, but I’m a huge admirer of Indian cinema. RRR was a huge success in the US, and SS Rajamouli is incredible — though I’m an even bigger fan of Eega, which I think is genius. I also loved Jallikattu — Lijo Jose Pellissery’s filmmaking blew me away. If I ever got the chance to work with talents like them, I’d say yes instantly.