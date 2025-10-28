Telangana govt to resume 734 acres for Musi Riverfront Development Project

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to resume 734.07 acres of government institutional land located near the Easa River in Himayatsagar, Kismathpur of Gandipet mandal, Premavathipet and Budvel of Rajendranagar mandal, and Kothwalguda in Shamshabad mandal of Rangareddy district.

The land will be transferred to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) for the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP).

Orders were also issued to allot alternative land to the affected government institutions in the HMDA layout developed at Shamshabad mandal and in Future City. The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and the Rangareddy Collector were directed to take necessary action.