Telangana govt to resume 734 acres for Musi Riverfront Development Project

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to resume 734.07 acres of government institutional land located near the Easa River in Himayatsagar, Kismathpur of Gandipet mandal, Premavathipet and Budvel of Rajendranagar mandal, and Kothwalguda in Shamshabad mandal of Rangareddy district.
The land will be transferred to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) for the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP).
Orders were also issued to allot alternative land to the affected government institutions in the HMDA layout developed at Shamshabad mandal and in Future City. The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and the Rangareddy Collector were directed to take necessary action.
The land resumption will be subject to the outcome of pending litigations, final allocation under the X Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and regular alienation norms under GOMs No. 571 dated September 1, 2012, along with usual terms and conditions under BSO-23 and utilisation norms under BSO-24.
Institutions from where the land is being resumed include Telangana State Engineering Research Laboratory (129.39 acres), Indian Institute of Public Health (41.27 acres), WALAMTARI (219.09 acres), ETC (VDOTC) in Budvel (99.05 acres) and other affiliated institutions. Government lands in Kothwalguda, including HMDA Eco Park, Tourism lands and open areas under litigation, are also part of the resumption. The MRDCL has proposed allocation of alternative lands in HMDA layouts and Future City to accommodate these institutions.