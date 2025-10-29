Breast Cancer: Breaking the Silence

Every meaningful change begins with awareness and in Hyderabad, that awareness came alive through ‘Busting Myths, Saving Lives’. Wellness B’zaar, in collaboration with The Quorum at Sattva Knowledge City, brought together women from across the city to listen, learn, and un-learn. The session turned complicated medical facts into simple, empowering truths, encouraging women to view wellness as a way of life.

The event, held as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, opened with Renuka Chowdhury, Member of Parliament and advocate for gender equity. “Awareness is not about information, it is about survival,” she said, commending the organisers for creating a space to discuss women’s health beyond appearances. “When budgets are made, the woman is the last to be considered, her illness treated as a liability. Women’s bodies are displayed, weighed, reduced to statistics — yet we are intimidated to talk about our own health. Breast cancer doesn’t discriminate — married or unmarried, rural or urban, young or old,” Renuka added.