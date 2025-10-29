Breast Cancer: Breaking the Silence

Every meaningful change begins with awareness and in Hyderabad, that awareness came alive through ‘Busting Myths, Saving Lives’. Wellness B’zaar, in collaboration with The Quorum at Sattva Knowledge City, brought together women from across the city to listen, learn, and un-learn. The session turned complicated medical facts into simple, empowering truths, encouraging women to view wellness as a way of life.
The event, held as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, opened with Renuka Chowdhury, Member of Parliament and advocate for gender equity. “Awareness is not about information, it is about survival,” she said, commending the organisers for creating a space to discuss women’s health beyond appearances. “When budgets are made, the woman is the last to be considered, her illness treated as a liability. Women’s bodies are displayed, weighed, reduced to statistics — yet we are intimidated to talk about our own health. Breast cancer doesn’t discriminate — married or unmarried, rural or urban, young or old,” Renuka added.
Highlighting gaps in women’s healthcare, she noted, “We lack post-surgical care, physiotherapists, and recovery awareness. Patients are often isolated by illness and silence.” She urged attention to the ‘three A’s’ — availability, affordability, and awareness — as the foundation of humane care.
A fireside chat between Renuka and Dr P Raghu Ram, Padma Shri awardee and founding director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, brought science and empathy together. “Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common cancer worldwide,” said Dr Raghu Ram, adding, “Every four minutes, someone is diagnosed in India; every eight minutes, someone dies — most preventable through early detection.”
He urged vigilance: “When detected early, treatment is easier, less invasive, and more affordable. Any new lump, nipple change, or discharge must be checked immediately. And for women above 40, annual mammograms are vital.” With a smile, he added, “During festivals, gift the women in your life a mammogram — your mother, wife, or sister. It’s the most meaningful gift.”
Addressing the emotional toll of cancer, Renuka observed, “Families think they’re protecting her by staying quiet. But silence is never protection.” She proposed a helpline for women seeking guidance. Dr Raghu Ram shared plans already underway — a breast cancer helpline managed by survivors, offering free and confidential support. “A woman is the nerve centre of her family. If she is well, the family is well. Wellness isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Dr Raghu added.
He stressed counselling as central to recovery. “When someone hears ‘cancer,’ their mind stops listening. Doctors must rebuild confidence — healing is shared, never solitary,” he shared. He also introduced liquid biopsy, a blood test that detects tumour DNA and RNA. “It won’t replace mammography but could complement it, especially in rural areas,” he added.
Renuka called the advancement ‘phenomenal’, adding, “Hospitals should make it easier for women to access post-surgical garments, wigs, and essentials. There’s a huge gap between availability and awareness.” Sharing a personal note, she smiled, “My son-in-law once grew his hair long — not for vanity, but to donate it for wigs. Small acts like these restore dignity.”
The session’s second half, moderated by fitness expert Dinaz Vervatwala, featured Dr Raghu Ram and Dr Pratibha Narayan, gynaecologist specialising in cosmetic and reconstructive care. Addressing myths, Dr Raghu Ram said, “Mammogram radiation is less than a chest X-ray — the benefits far outweigh the minimal risk.” He added that only 5–10% of cases are hereditary, and younger women are increasingly affected.
As science met sensitivity, the audience listened in rapt attention. The evening closed with survivor Dr Nabat Lakhani’s moving words, “I represent the backbone of my home — when I crack, the household crumbles.” Her message of resilience left everyone inspired.
The event concluded with one resonant takeaway — breast cancer awareness isn’t just a campaign; it’s a way of thinking, a promise to protect life through knowledge, compassion, and courage.