Historic Hyderabad lake revival underway

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA is restoring the historic Bam Rukn-ud-Daula lake in the Old City to its former glory. Works are expected to be completed by the end of November.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the site on Tuesday and directed officials to speed up work. Calling the lake a ‘national heritage asset’, he said encroachments were cleared in August 2024. Once spread over 18 acres, the lake had shrunk to 4.12 acres due to illegal occupation.

HYDRAA has now restored it to its original size and strengthened flood control and groundwater recharge systems. Inlets and outlets have been redesigned to ensure natural rainwater flow, while bunds, walking tracks, fencing and green zones are being developed.

The lake will feature children’s play areas, senior citizen zones, open gyms, landscaped parks. The historic Nizam-era stone bund is being conserved, and CCTV cameras installed.

Residents have welcomed the restoration drive, saying it will revive both the heritage and ecological balance of the area.