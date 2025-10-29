Hyderabad gears up for Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak

HYDERABAD: The city is preparing for grand celebrations as the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Devji approaches. From November 1 to 5, Hyderabad will celebrate the festival with devotion and joy, honouring Guru Nanak Devji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of the Sikh religion.

The celebrations, reflecting his message of peace and harmony, are being organised by the Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha (Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj) and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad.

Sharing details of the festivities, Satvinder Singh Bagga (GSGSS president) and others announced that the first Nagar Keertan will be taken out on November 1 at 4 pm from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad. The procession will pass through Clock Tower, BATA, Patny Circle to the Gurudwara.

Another Nagar Keertan will be held on November 3, starting from Gurudwara Sri Guru to Gurudwara Singh Sabha.

Devotees from across the state are expected to participate in these spiritual processions. The Guru Granth Sahebji (revered holy scripture of the Sikhs) will be carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle, accompanied by ‘Nishaan Sahebans’ (religious flags).

Further, Shabad Keertans (holy hymns) will be performed by Jatha Tera Jatha, Istri Satsang, and other jathas. Adding to the splendour will be displays of ‘Gatka’, the traditional Sikh martial art, and breathtaking sword exercises by Jai Tegang Gatka Akhara (Amritsar) and Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha.

The ‘Panj Pyaras’ (five beloved ones), in their resplendent traditional attire, will be the centre of attraction.