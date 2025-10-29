Regena: Cinema has been my classroom

How does it feel to complete 20 years in the industry?

It’s been a roller coaster! These two decades have taught me the value of gratitude, people, and community. When I began, I didn’t know what it truly meant to be an actor or a public figure. I hadn’t studied acting nor had anyone in my circle from this industry. I was literally placed in a world I had to learn to navigate from scratch. These 20 years have been my school: my playground, classroom, and stage. The industry has shaped me in ways I never imagined.

What changes have you seen in the industry from when you started to now?

So much has evolved; storytelling, filmmakers, and the kind of roles being written. Change has been slow but steady, especially for women. Earlier, an actress’s career or market value often depended on the heroes she worked with. Doing a female-centric film back then was seen as a career dip; now it’s celebrated. Even the industry unions have improved — protecting actors and technicians better than before. It’s heartening to see these positive shifts.